Personalized Backgrounds Available in Google Meet

Google Meet will now give users the chance to use personalized backgrounds for video searches. This feature will not be available in the mobile version for now.

One of the most popular video conferencing applications that increased in use during the pandemic period was Google Meet. The firm shared a new feature for this platform in its blog post.

With the new feature accessible via the Google Chrome internet browser, Google Meet users on Windows and Mac devices will be able to use personalized backgrounds during conversations. According to the company’s statement, this feature will come to mobile devices later.

Background personalized to Google Meet

To use the new feature, Google Chrome does not need any add-on or a separate application. For the background, the technology giant also offers various images to its users. Among these, there are different alternatives such as space photographs, conceptual studies, office images. Of course, users can use their own photos as a background if they wish.

In the statement made by the company, it was stated that it may take about a week for all Google Meet users to get this feature. It will be necessary to wait for a while for the feature to be available to mobile users.

Thus, Google has taken an important step to close the gap with its competitors in this field. Microsoft Teams and Zoom, which are among the most important competitors of the platform, currently allow the use of personalized visuals in the backgrounds. All three platforms add new features as the demand for more video conferencing in education and business life comes. In the past period, Meet opened background blurring.

Meetings of 100 people

Google had also integrated Meet and Gmail applications. Thanks to the added new slider, it was possible to hold meetings with people who have a Google account, with no time limit, up to 100 people.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated at the investor meeting held on Thursday that the Meet platform is used in 235 million daily meetings and is preferred for more than 7.5 billion video searches per day.



