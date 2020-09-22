Personal Teaser for BLACKPINK, Jisoo’s ‘The Album’

BLACKPINK again revealed the members’ individual teaser photos before their comeback with the latest album.

After releasing Jisoo’s individual teaser photos this morning, at 4:00 p.m. KST today we got another teaser photo from Jisoo.

No less than the first teaser, in this second teaser we will again be presented with an elegant appearance from Jisoo.

This teaser photo was released before BLACKPINK made a comeback with their first full album titled ‘THE ALBUM’ on October 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. KST.

Before returning with their first full album, previously BLACKPINK had revealed two pre-release songs entitled “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream” which were sung with Selena Gomez.



