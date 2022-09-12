Personal Income Tax Kicker in the Hot Seat After a Tough Week 1

Not so long ago, Greg “Leg” Zuerlein was considered one of the best kickers in the NFL. Now he has fallen out of favor with one of the worst football teams.

Zurlein scored only 1 of his 2 shots on Sunday and missed the extra point. After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh made it clear that the kicking game should be better.

“We miss shots, we miss extra points. We will not win such a football match,” Saleh told the New York Post. “It’s impossible to beat a veteran team when you move the ball the way we did, and again and again you find yourself empty-handed, like we are today.”

To make matters worse, the kicker the Jets cut to introduce Zuerlein made all of his shots in week one for the Panthers.

The man they once called “Legatron” changed after back surgery in the 2017 offseason.

But it looks like the former All-Pro will need to make a difference in a minute in New York if he wants to stay with Gang Green.