Persona producer teases “exciting plans” for 2021

2021 will mark the 25th anniversary of the popular Atlus series, which has already sold more than 13.1 million units worldwide.

The P Studio development team, in charge of the Persona saga in Atlus, has declared during the awards gala of the PlayStation Awards 2020 Japan Asia that they are preparing “exciting plans” for the year 2021, when the 25th anniversary of the saga.

After collecting the Partner Award for Persona 5 Royal (PS4, 2020), the studio has offered the following message by way of thanks, a message that gives reason for optimism to its faithful audience: “As next year we celebrate the 25 anniversary of the Persona series, we have many exciting plans that we hope you all can enjoy ”.

Fans are waiting for a location to the West of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, the landing of Persona 3 FES on Steam (thus following in the footsteps of Persona 4 Golden) or a possible arrival of the series on other platforms such as Nintendo Switch, whose success in Japan it is huge compared to other consoles. The big announcement would be, above all, Persona 6. Of course, Sony has stated on more than one occasion that the Persona saga is very important to them and they will fight to maintain their exclusive status on the console.

The Persona saga savors success: 13.1 million units sold

Considering the Persona saga as a niche series begins to be more complex to justify; or at least this is reflected in the latest SEGA Sammy sales reports, which on the occasion of the publication of the Japanese Annual Integrated Report 2020 at the end of this same month of November (period between April 2019 and the end of March 2020) allows us to see that the Persona series accumulates 13.1 million units in its more than twenty-four years; of which 2.9 million correspond to the last year.

The success of Persona 5 Royal on PS4 and Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, which western fans expect to hear soon about a possible location, make the series consolidate not only as a benchmark in Japan but also around the world. when it comes to achieving excellence in the JRPG genre.



