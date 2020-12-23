Persona: from the worst to the best according to the critic

The Shin Megami Tensei franchise has always been very successful in Japan. Over time, it ended up coming to the West and pleasing several RPG fans.

What nobody expected was that it would be his spin off series that would conquer the world and create a gigantic legion of fans. This is the Worst to Best of the Persona franchise, which is part of Voxel’s year-end special. Here are our criteria, pay close attention:

The notes presented are based on the Metacritic note aggregator. If the game was released for more than one platform initially, we will take the notes for each version and do an arithmetic average.

We didn’t find the score for one of the games on the list on the website mentioned, so we did a survey and averaged it based on the analysis of the big foreign vehicles at the time of launch.

We only consider the main games and their initial versions, so spin offs and special versions will not appear here.

