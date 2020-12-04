Persona 5 Strikers will be released in the USA in February

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Those who were waiting for the release of Persona 5 Strikers on this side of the globe can already make a note in the agenda: it will be available for purchase in stores from February 23, 2021. In Japan, the game was called Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.

For those who are out, the game is a continuation of the original game and brings the musou gameplay. The revelation came in a video released by Atlus on its YouTube channel, which was later removed. However, the user Wario64 published on his Twitter a capture showing this date.

Persona 5 Strikers will be available in versions for PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch.

