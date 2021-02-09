Persona 5 Strikers, PC and Nintendo Switch Analysis

Atlus teams up with Koei Tecmo and Omega Force to give a new twist to the continuation of Persona 5. And we promise you that you are going to love it.

In recent years we have witnessed a growing increase in the interest of players for Megami Tensei, a Japanese role-playing saga that began its adventures back in 87 in the Japanese Famicom. Part of the blame comes from its spin-offs, such as Persona 3 (PS2, PSP), Persona 4 (PS2, PS Vita, PC in 2020) and the recent, in quotes, Persona 5 (PS3, PS4). Persona 5 Royal, the extension of the last iteration in the saga has further promoted the madness for Megaten since it arrived in Spain entirely translated into our language.

Those of you who are regulars at MeriStation already know that both the first edition and the last one named in the previous paragraph achieved perfect scores after going through our test bench, so the desire to know more about the Phantom Thieves, their protagonists, was more than evident . That is why Atlus has teamed up with Koei Tecmo and Omega Force to bring us the continuation of Persona 5 – not Royal – to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and, surprise, computers. And we are sure that the proposal will surprise you …

Summer, barbecues and … prisons

Before getting into the rag, keep in mind that Persona 5 Strikers follows the story of the original version of Persona 5, the one that came to our country in perfect English. The events that occur in the plot follow the one that ended in the aforementioned video game but nevertheless, if you have previously enjoyed Royal – the extended and localized edition to Spanish – it is possible to play Strikers without problem.

As a direct continuation, the plot begins a few months after finishing the course at Shujin Academy. Joker, the protagonist, returns in summer to Tokyo, to LeBlanc cafe. His friends and colleagues eagerly await him and plan to spend the holidays in company. The Phantom Thieves have not executed their enemies for months, but all that changes the day they begin preparations for their summer getaway.

Alice, a fashion designer who has the Tokyoites dazzled, will be the cause of the Phantom Thieves return to the fold, specifically to the metaverse and what are now called prisons, which were once the palaces. In addition to the name, the prisons have different characteristics, the most notable being the notorious increase in enemies compared to the strengths that the group’s objectives possessed in Persona 5.