Persona 5 Strikers is official in the West: date, editions

The title will land in Europe, Spain included, next February for PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch. All the details.

Atlus has confirmed that Persona 5 Strikers will arrive in the West on February 23, 2021 for PS4, PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch. Known in Japan as Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, SEGA Europe has expanded the information making it clear that the title will land in European stores in both physical and digital format; in fact, in Spain it will be translated into Spanish, a precedent only seen in the saga with the successful Persona 5 Royal, published this year 2020.

Thus, this Musou as a spin-off of Persona 5, developed by Omega Force and Koei Tecmo together with Atlus P-Studio, will be released around the world with the aim of expanding the original game experience of the famous JPRG but with a story that delves into the story and a legitimate sequel is known both at the plot level and at the playable level. Persona 5 Strikers will arrive in two editions in the West: standard and with a metal box, the latter only for the United States and the rest of North American markets.

The spin-off as a musou of Persona 5

Reservations, which begin at dawn on December 11, include different options with additional content. The standard one, which is the one that most players will be able to purchase, will bring the original game, the digital soundtrack with more than 40 songs, a digital art book and a video corresponding to the development of the game. On Steam, where it will only be sold under a digital distribution, we will have an extra edition with cosmetic elements. As we said, in North America the BestBuy chain has committed to offering a metal box edition for Nintendo Switch.

Persona 5 Strikers will tell us the story of the Phantom Thieves on a road trip; specifically, a summer vacation that will be interrupted by a fight against the new threats arriving in Japan. Frantic action as is usually the rule in Koei Tecmo’s hack n slash works, but without neglecting mechanics that we already saw in the original Persona 5. You can read our original review of Persona 5 Royal here.

The producer of the saga promises “exciting plans” for 2021, when the 25th anniversary of the series will take place.



