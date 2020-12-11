Persona 5 Strikers, impressions. More than an action game

We attended a virtual event to learn more about one of the names of these last days, the action game direct sequel to Persona 5.

It is still curious that large licenses arrived from Japan, when they want to get into a proposal something more linked to action, they look at Omega Force. The parents of the musou genre, the one in which we crush hundreds of enemies at the same time, are not novices when it comes to transferring various names such as Dragon Quest or The Legend of Zelda, among others, to their style of play. On this occasion, the turn will be for Persona 5 Strikers, a game that will be a direct sequel to Persona 5, which has a release date for February 23 and will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC. Yes, it will do so with Spanish subtitles as happened with the Royal Edition of the Atlus game. We have been able to enjoy a virtual event of which we bring you all the details.

The title invites us to return to the Phantom Thieves team to fight against the corruption that is filling the streets of Japçon. What should be a quiet summer vacation becomes a distorted reality again in which it will be necessary to redeem the hearts of those who are at the center of the crisis. Among the keys to the title, it stands out that we are facing a totally new story and with its peculiarities, a hybrid combat system and characters already known as great protagonists, as is the case of Joker.

The leader of the group and main protagonist of Persona 5 is dedicated to changing the hearts of these corrupted adults, and in this game he stands out for the great mobility of his attacks and the speed of his attacks at close range. Although we are experiencing a change of register and keeping characters, the reality is that Strikers wants to be a game with a wide audience that goes beyond what fans of Persona 5 can expect, as Daisuke Kanada, its director explained:

“Those who are familiar with Persona 5 will be able to enjoy the game at a greater level of depth. That said, since the story brings us a new incident, people who have not played JRPG will also be able to connect with the game, even if they do not have so present the relationship between the characters or know the characters so much “. In addition, the director points out that those who are lovers of action games will find a title that allows them to enter this universe and, if they want to later, delve into the history we met in Persona 5.



