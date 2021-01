With just over a month to go before the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, Sega has released a new trailer entitled All-Out-Action with several action moments.

The recording below shows several moments of action in the fights against conventional enemies and bosses, as well as some excerpts with cinematics involving animations – and something that we will have a chance to see along the journey.

Persona 5 Strikers will be available in PC, Switch and PlayStation 4 versions from February 23.