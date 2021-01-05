Persona 5 Strikers arrives in the US in February

Persona fans eagerly awaiting the release of Persona 5 Strikers in the West will be delighted to know that the title will be available this side of the globe on February 23 this year.

The information in question initially appeared in a trailer that was released by the producer on its YouTube channel in December, but was later removed. However, a few days later came the confirmation of the official date.

It is worth mentioning that, in Japan, Persona 5 Strikers has been available since December 2020. Here, it will be released in versions for PlayStation 4, Switch and PC.