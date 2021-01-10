Persona 5 Strikers affected by coronavirus

The voice actors of the English version of Persona 5 Strikers had to record separately from home, given the limitations of COVID-19.

The location of Persona 5 Strikers, known in Japan as Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, could not avoid suffering the effects of COVID-19. This has been confirmed by Erika Harlacher, the voice actress behind Ann Takamaki.

In conversation with Cassandra Lee Morris, an actress who plays Morgana in the English dub, Harlacher assured that the location of Persona 5 Strikers was affected during the confinement by the coronavirus there during the first half of last year. Specifically, the actress explains that the start of the recordings was scheduled for April 2020, but the special circumstances of the moment delayed the processes.

Production hoped they could return to the studio “a few weeks later”, although in the end it could not be. For this reason, they had to draw up an alternative plan that started the whole set … from home. The actors received the equipment and microphones necessary to record each one from their home. In other words, all of the game’s English dubbing has been recorded far from the usual recording studios. After each completed their part, the sound engineers mixed everything to fit the game.

The talk can be found on Lee Morris’s YouTube channel. We leave you with the video below.

Persona 5: Strikers is scheduled to debut in the West on February 23. It will do so on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. In MeriStation we were able to participate a few weeks ago in a virtual event, where we learned the first details of a title that changes gender compared to what was seen in Persona 5 and Persona 5: Royal. You can know our impressions in this link. We must remember that the title will have full texts in Spanish, a fact whose only precedent is found in the Royal version of the fifth installment. Nobody is left behind.