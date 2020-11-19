Persona 5 Scramble could reach the West in 2021

For some time now, the community has been keeping an eye on news regarding the launch of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phanton Strikers in the West, and if some Asian stores are any indication, it could arrive on this side of the globe sometime in 2021.

The information in question appeared on the profile of a Twitter user known as @ LocalizeP5S, and in the message he mentions that several stores in Asia are bringing this data to their pages, including PS Enterprise, from Indonesia, and Toyr or Game, from Pakistan.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers was released in February this year for PlayStation 4 and Switch. So far, Atlus has not yet officially commented on the matter.



