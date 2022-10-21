Persona 5 Royal — Morgana’s Proxy Guide

Read the Persona 5 Royal Magician Confidential Morgana guide. Proxy abilities and level-up events can be found below.

A Guide to Morgana’s Confidant

Morgana is the magician’s confidant in Persona 5 Royal. The maximum use of his Confidant opens the Futsunushi merger. Morgan’s Confidant level will evolve along with the plot. Dialog options will still be presented during these specific events in the story, but they won’t earn points.

Magician Confidential will automatically start on April 15.

Morgana’s Self-confident Skills

Rank 1 — Penetration Tools

Allows you to create basic penetration tools

Rank 2 — No data

available Rank 3 — Continued

A chance to perform an additional attack if the Joker’s attack does not knock down the enemy.

Rank 4 – Talking to a kitten

If negotiations with an animal-type Shadow are not successful, you can try again.

Rank 5 — Pickpocket

Chance to get an item when the Joker performs a melee attack

Rank 6 – Best Tools

Allows you to create all the penetration tools.

Rank 7 – Harisen Recovery

A chance to cure status ailments imposed on the members of the group.

Grade 8 — Withstand

Chance to resist a deadly attack with 1 HP remaining

Rank 9 — Protection

A chance to protect the Joker from a deadly attack.

Rank MAX — Second Awakening

Turn the image of Morgana into a mythological deceiver.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening R

Merge with the mythological deceiver, awakening his true power.

Morgana’s Level-Up Guide

The following events will raise the rank of Morgana’s confidant. Palaces are called their “theme”, but in any case, beware of small spoilers. Again, dialog options are still provided, but do not give points.

Rank 1 is a plot event on April 15.

Rank 2 — Enter the treasury of the palace “Castle of Lust” after sending a business card.

Rank 3 — Clean up the palace “Museum of Vanity”.

Rank 4 is a plot event on June 20.

Rank 5 — Clear the Gluttony Bank Palace.

Rank 6 is a plot event on July 25.

Rank 7 is a plot event on August 29.

Rank 8 is a plot event on September 17th.

Rank 9 — Clear the Greed Spaceport Palace.

Rank 10 is a plot event on December 23.