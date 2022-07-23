Persona 5 Royal: How to Get All the Hangout Spots

A list of places to hang out and how to unblock them by inviting trusted persons

In Persona 5 Royal, players have the opportunity to travel to different cities outside of Shibuya. They are called meeting places, and they are useful for collecting decorations for a room and getting trust points. Hangouts can be unlocked in several ways in Persona 5 Royal after players have launched Confidants. Getting each location for a video meeting will bring more trophies, such as the Tokyo Tourist Trophy.

As soon as a hangout place is added to the map, players will be able to visit it by talking to proxies who are not ready to increase the rank, or proxies with the maximum level. It should be noted that although all the hangouts can be unlocked in the first playthrough, the main character will not be able to visit some of them if he is not in a relationship.

List of places to hang out and how to unlock them

Players can open hangout spots by reading books in a Central Store or promoting trusted individuals. Some hangout spots open during the main plot, and therefore they cannot be missed. In areas such as Kichijouji and Shinjuku, there are various places to visit, such as the darts and billiards room and the Crossroads Bar respectively. It’s also important to keep an eye on instant messages from other characters. Mishima will invite the Joker to the Planetarium if it is not already open, and Ryuji will invite the Joker to Harajuku. It is not necessary to accept these invitations, since the book/brochure opening them can be bought in the store. However, accepting the invitation will increase the number of Confidant points. If you spend time with them or read the Hangout Spot book, the Joker will take all day or evening.

Below is a list of everything you need to know about meeting places in Persona 5 Royal. Compliance with Mementos Requests will also open up one or two areas.

Other areas that open up during the Persona 5 Royal story include Nagatacho, Miura Beach, and Akasaka Mitsuke. However, these places are connected with the plot, and they cannot be visited in the Joker’s free time.

Invitation of authorized persons

If the proxy is not ready to increase the rank, players will have the opportunity to invite him to one of the meeting places. This is a good time to build up Confidant points. Each proxy has preferences regarding which areas they want to visit. The disliked areas will be displayed on the map “gray”, and when they are selected, they will tell the Joker that they want to go to another place. Sometimes confidants give the Joker a souvenir depending on the location. For example, taking Ann Takamaki to the Wilton buffet (Shibuya), you unlock the decoration of the room “Chocolate Fountain”.

There are also places for parties designed only for couples, such as Destinyland and the Odaiba Ferris Wheel. This means that the Joker will not be able to visit them unless he is in a relationship with one of the female confidants.