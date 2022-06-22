Persona 5 Royal: How to Get a Real Ending

Achieving the 9th rank of Confidant with Takuto Maruki Achieving the 8th rank of Confidant with Goro Akechi Achieving the 5th rank of Confidant with Kasumi Yoshizawa Choosing the true endings of the dialogue in Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal is the final version of the popular JRPG from P-Studio and Atlus. Royal adds an entire extra semester to the Persona 5 high School story, and introduces new characters and mechanics throughout the game. However, reaching the true ending of Persona 5 Royal is easy to miss and requires players to make the right decisions along the way.

This guide will avoid any spoilers, helping players achieve the true ending of Persona 5 Royal without mistakes. Here are four important steps to unlocking the True Ending:

Reach the 9th rank with the Arcana advisor Maruki until November 18, Reach the 8th rank with the Arcana Akechi, Justice until November 18, Reach the 5th rank with Kasumi, the Arcana of Faith until December 18, Choose the correct answers in several key dialogue options

Achieving the 9th rank of Proxy with Takuto Maruki

School Counselor Takuto Maruki is a new character in Persona 5 Royal, and players will automatically unlock him as a proxy on May 13. He can be found outside the nurse’s office after school on the first floor of the academic building of the Shujing Academy on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Such a high level of availability gives players enough time to bring Maruki to the 9th rank before November 18. There is no need to overcome the barriers of social characteristics, although he cannot rise above the 5th rank until September 20.

Reaching Rank 9 with Maruki is important not only for the true ending, but also for the entire extra semester of Persona 5 Royal, so players should give it priority whenever possible.

Achieving the 8th rank of a Trusted Person with Goro Aketi

While Justice’s proxy Goro Akechi was automatic in the original Persona 5, Royal players will need to make an effort to level him up. This is probably the most difficult of the three deadlines for a True Ending, since the trustee of Aketi is often limited to certain dates and threshold values of characteristics.

Akechi’s proxy will be unlocked automatically on June 10, after which he will be available every night except Sunday outside of the Penguin Sniper Club in Kichijouji. Here are the thresholds that players will have to overcome in order to maximize Aketi in time:

Rank 3 — The Joker must have Level 3 Knowledge (Scientist) and Charm (Courteous). Rank 6 — Unavailable until September 3 and activated by meeting with Aketi in Leblanc. Rank 8 — Requires players to win a difficult single-player battle that can be repeated if they lose.

Achieving the 5th Rank of Proxy with Kasumi Yoshizawa

Kasumi Yoshizawa is another new character in Persona 5 Royal who will automatically become Vera’s confidant on May 30. Players will be able to promote Kasumi by accepting her invitations when they are sent to the Joker’s phone.

As in the case of Maruki, there are no requirements for social characteristics to increase the level of Kasumi’s confidant, and players should not have any special problems with reaching rank 5 before December 18. It’s worth noting that 5 is Kasumi’s maximum proxy rank before the new semester, so players should work on other proxies as soon as they reach it.

The choice of options for the true ending of the dialogue in Persona 5 Royal

There are a few moments in Persona 5 Royal when players can choose a different ending using the dialog options, but in general they are very obvious. Here’s what you should pay attention to:

Deal from November 20

Players will be offered a deal on November 20; to reject it, they must answer “No” or “Never heard of them” to the second question and “There were no such people” to the third.

The deal of December 24

On this day, the players will be offered another deal, and they must answer “I refuse”. It is at this point that the third semester will begin, if the players make the most of Maruka’s proxy.

January 9th question

After launching a segment of the new palace in Persona 5 Royal, players have to say, “I can’t accept this reality.”

Offer from February 2

This first dialogue option in this big confrontation doesn’t matter, but players have to choose “We’re stopping (spoiler)!” for the second one. Again, this interaction revolves around players being offered a deal, and rejection is the only way to a true ending.

Persona 5 Royal is already available on PS4. The release of PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass is scheduled for October 21, 2022.