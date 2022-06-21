Persona 5 Royal: How to get a part-time job

Quick Links

In Persona 5 Royal, players have the option of applying for in-game part-time jobs. While the idea may not sound very exciting, these jobs often pay decent pocket money and allow Joker to gain points towards some of his Social Stats. However, some part-time jobs require Social Stats to be at a certain Rank.

If Persona 5 Royal players are shooting for a 100% playthrough, they’ll need to work every part-time job the game has to offer. Some Mementos Requests require players to go an extra step. By working part-time, Joker can get the name of the culprit from his coworkers/customers. Additionally, there’s one part-time job that unlocks a Confidant, so players should make sure to try them all.

Unlocking Part-Time Jobs

There are a total of four part-time jobs in Persona 5 Royal. When Joker is walking to school on 4/18, he’ll overhear some students talking about working a part-time job, and Morgana will push him to apply for one. At this point, players can go to the Underground Walkway and grab a job. To do so, they should check the minimap or the map (R1/RB), look for spots with the Yen map symbol, interact with the job pamphlets, and then select a job.

However, because Joker won’t be able to go out at night by 4/18, he can only apply for Triple Seven or Rafflesia (requires Rank 2 Charm). Once Sojiro gives Joker the keys to Leblanc, he’ll be able to pick up Ore no Beko.

Triple Seven (Convenience Store)

Time: Afternoon or Evening Wage: 3,500 (7,400 bonus) Place: Shibuya Underground Mall Requirements: N/A

This is the first job that players can grab and working here will reward Joker with Charm Points. He’ll get +3 points if he works here on the 7th of every month along with 7,400 yen. Working here twice will grant the name for the Mementos Request: “Calling for Justice for Cats.”

In Persona 5 Royal, Joker’s coworker will quiz him on barcode locations. Selecting the right answer will give Joker an additional Charm point. By simply paying attention to where Joker is scanning an item, the barcode questions will be easy to answer.

Rafflesia

Time: Afternoon Wage: 3,200 (7,800 bonus) Place: Shibuya Underground Mall Requirements: Rank 2 Charm

If players have enough Charm, they can apply for the Flower Shop job in the Underground Mall. Working a shift here will give a point towards Kindness or three points if the customer is satisfied. The job itself is surprisingly simple. Customers request a type of bouquet, and Joker has to select three flowers that fit the description.

Flower Color & Size Bouquet Scarlet Rose Red, Large Large Flowers with Fancy Colors Flowers to Express Love Red Flowers Celebration Bouquet Fragrant and Gorgeous Colored Flowers Sweetest of Peas Blue, Normal Thank You Flowers Fragrant and Gorgeous Colored Flowers Gold Gerbera Yellow, Large Big Flowers with Little Scents Flowers to Celebrate a Friend’s Childbirth Large Flowers with Fancy Colors Care-nation Red, Shiny Colors Flowers to Express Love Red Flowers Celebration Bouquet Gecko Orchid Pink, Large Large Flowers with Fancy Colors Red Flowers Thank You Flowers Rainbow Sage Yellow, Small Thank You Flowers Flowers to Celebrate a Friend’s Childbirth Stinking Olive Orange, Small Fragrant and Gorgeous Colored Flowers Justice Jasmine Light blue, Small Small Flowers with Soft Colors Delightful Lily Light blue, Normal Flowers to Celebrate a Friend’s Childbirth Venerable Chrysanthemum White, Large Large Flowers with Fancy Colors Celebration Bouquet Big Flowers with Little Scents Enamored Orchid White, Small Flowers to Express Love Small Flowers with Soft Colors Fluorescent Freesia Light yellow Small Flowers with Soft Colors Big Flowers with Little Scents

Once players can go to Shinjuku, they should pick up the Flowerpedia book at the bookstore. This will update the flower descriptions at Rafflesia and make it easier to put together a bouquet for customers. After working here twice, players can get the name for the Request “Who’s Been Assaulting People?”.

Ore no Beko

Time: Evening Wage: 3,600 (8,800 bonus) Place: Central Street Requirements: Rank 2 Proficiency

On 5/6, Sojiro will give Joker the keys to the shop, meaning he can fully explore Shibuya (and Shinjuku) at night. While players should use the evening time to rank up Confidants, they’ll want to pick up the shift at Ore no Beko.

This job requires players to memorize customer orders. Pressing down on the left stick by the fourth order will allow players to view the chatlog, making it easier to write down what’s being ordered. Players should be warned though that once Morgana starts speaking, the chatlog will not be visible, so they’ll need to make note of the orders as soon as they show up on the screen. With this in mind, turning off Auto-Text (square button) when working here can be a big help. On the 29th of each month, players will get paid more and receive 3 Proficiency points.

Working here twice will lead to Yoshida (Sun Confidant) speaking to Joker. From here, Joker can view his campaign by Station Square and start the Sun Confidant. It’s highly recommended to complete the Sun Confidant for the benefits that appear during a Hold Up/Shadow Negotiation.

Crossroads

Time: Evening Wage: 5,400 (bonus: 7,200 weekdays, 12,000 Sundays) Place: Central Street Requirements: Rank 3 Kindness and Proficiency

Once players start Ohya’s Confidant, they can then speak to Lala-chan to get a bartending job at Crossroads. If they work here twice, Joker will overhear the name for the Mementos Request “We Aren’t Just Your Slaves.”

Depending on the customer that Joker speaks to, he’ll get two points towards one of his Social Stats. Different customers come in on different days.

Customer Day of the Week Stat Increase Female office worker Tuesday, Friday, Sunday Proficiency Downcast woman Monday, Friday, Saturday Kindness Scary-looking man Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday Guts Red-faced man Monday, Friday, Saturday Knowledge Woman in evening dress Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday Charm

Persona 5 Royal is available now on PS4. A PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass release is scheduled for October 21, 2022.