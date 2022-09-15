Persona 5 Royal Gets a New Limited Edition Kit

Ahead of the October release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Game Pass and consoles, Atlus announced that Persona 5 Royal will receive a new limited edition package. In addition to a copy of the Persona 5 Royal video game, the limited edition set includes unique physical items that RPG fans and players will probably want to have in their personal collections.

For each iteration of Persona 5 in the past, Atlus has offered its fans various limited edition packages. The original video game offered a Premium Edition of “Take Your Heart”, while the original PlayStation 4 edition of Personal 5 Royal also had a “Phantom Thieves” edition. The same trend is observed in the continuation of the spin-off game Persona 5 Strikers, in which Atlus sold a collector’s edition of the game. So it’s no surprise that Atlus is doing the same, even though the P5 Royal is just being released on other gaming platforms.

The new limited edition Persona 5 Royal, available on the Atlus West online store, is aptly named “1 More”. The package costs $119.99, and it can already be pre-ordered on the website. The collector’s edition will be packed in a unique treasure box, reminiscent of the treasures from the Persona 5 series, which will contain a steel case with the image of P5 Royal, a Tarot deck card, art reproductions, an art frame inspired by Justine’s game. clipboard and the iconic portfolio of Aketi Goro.

Since Persona 5 Royal is coming to Switch, PS5 and Xbox, fans can choose between these platforms when purchasing the 1 More Edition package. However, they should note that the video game will be shipped before the launch on October 21, 2022, and the treasure chest and the items included in it will be shipped later. Buyers should expect the collector’s edition to appear on their doorstep around the end of November 2022, if there are no delays in production.

Persona 5 Royal is just over a month away from being released on new gaming platforms, and fans who own these consoles are probably happy to finally step into the role of the game’s infamous Ghost Thieves. Hopefully, players will wait patiently, and this announcement of the limited release of Persona 5 Royal 1 More will cause more excitement about the upcoming launch of the role-playing video game.

Persona 5 Royal is already available on PS4 and will be released for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on October 21, 2022.