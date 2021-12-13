Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Will Include All DLC And Dual Audio; New Details

Persona 4: Scheduled for PS4, Switch and PC with a confirmed date, the title will be based on the arcade version 2.50 that never saw the light beyond arcades. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was one of the big surprises of the The Game Awards preview. Atlus revealed that the acclaimed original 2014 Arc System Works fighting game for PS3 and Xbox 360 will arrive on March 17, 2022 on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles; but now new details have appeared confirming that it will be a full version, updated and with dual audio.

According to Persona Central, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will arrive based on version 2.50 of the arcades, a version that was never released outside the arcades. So hopefully some character adjustments and quality of life details with game balance in mind are already in place.

Similarly, this new edition will bring dual audio, so users will be able to choose between hearing the voices in English or Japanese. Those who pre-order the game will be able to claim an additional color pack, unlocked bosses, and fighter titles. On the other hand, pre-orders also collect additional Navigator voices, bonus music, a glasses pack, and unlocked icons. Finally, the P4A story mode, challenge demos, the ADACHI story mode, and three additional characters are included.

