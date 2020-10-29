Person who wrote ‘anonymous’ article appeared in NYT

The person who wrote an article against US President Donald Trump in the New York Times (NYT) in 2018 and then published a book titled “Warning” was former Homeland Security Secretary Miles Taylor.

Taylor published “Why am I no longer anonymous?” He announced that he was the author known to the American public as “Anonymous”.

“During my 2.5-year tenure, I witnessed Trump’s incompetence in doing business. Many people saw this, but fearing revenge on them,” said Taylor, who admitted that the article published in the New York Times with the title “Warning” and the book published with the same title belongs to him. hesitated to speak. ” used the expression.

TAYLOR HAS BEEN CRITICAL TRUMP IN A HARD LANGUAGE FOR A LONG TIME

Taylor, who served as the Secretary of the Ministry of Homeland Security in 2017-2019, has been harshly criticizing Trump in his long-time publications and declared his support for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Stating that the decision to write an article under the name “anonymous” was not easy for him, Taylor emphasized that it is a difficult task to raise serious accusations against Trump without disclosing his name.

In a statement made on his Twitter account, Taylor invited everyone around Trump to take action, saying, “Trump is a man without character.” He commented.

RESPONSE WAS NOT DELAYED FROM THE WHITE PALACE ALSO

“This low-level, complainant ex-officer is a liar and coward, who prefers anonymity to action, leaking information over leadership,” said White House spokesman Kayleigh McEnany. found the assessment.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said Andy Warhol, “One day, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes.” “In the future, everyone will be a former management officer for 15 minutes,” he recalled. said.

“ANONYM” AUTHOR MIXED TRUMP MANAGEMENT

It was alleged that the author of the article titled “I am part of the resistance within the Trump administration”, published as “anonymous” in September 2018 in the NYT, was a senior official in the Trump administration.

In the unsigned article, “What Trump does not fully understand is that many senior officials in his administration are diligently working to disrupt parts of the President’s agenda and bad enthusiasm. I know this because I am one of them.” His statement was included.

Reacting to the article, Trump described it as “a cowardly article” in a statement he made at the White House. The White House Spokesperson at the time, Sarah Sanders, also stated that the author of the article should resign immediately.

After the article, many people close to Trump such as US Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly made statements that criticized the article harshly and argued that the text was not written by them.



