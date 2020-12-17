Persistence Using Red Kryptonite Is A Terrible Decision

On Smallville, Clark and his friends discovered numerous colors of Kryptonite, including blue, red, black, silver, and gold, and each type had a different effect on Clark, but without a doubt, the red Kryptonite was the worst that could have been created. .

Although the Red Kryptonite story felt like a standalone Smallville episode, it had a long-term impact on the show’s most important relationship, which is the one he shared with Lana.

The way the red kryptonite seemed to come out of nowhere and tear apart Clark’s growing bond with Lana, the red kryptonite was arguably an even bigger one in season 2, from Smallville as it delayed it when they would get closer.

The effects it had on Clark’s romance with Lana was repeated to a greater extent when Clark voluntarily donned a red Kryptonite ring in the season 2 finale and did not lose it until the end of the Smallville season 3 premiere.

After seeing a lot more of Clark’s dark side, Lana was understandably so confused by his personality changes that she was no longer sure who the real Clark was throughout Smallville season 3.

Smallville season 3 used red kryptonite to set a new direction for their relationship, and it also gave her new regrets to deal with the upcoming episodes.

Smallville took a break from red kryptonite after that, but it came back to Clark’s life a few more times. A remarkable event occurred in an episode of season 6, which finally changed the formula.

Although Clark in Red Kryptonite might be fun to watch, it was disappointing that Smallville didn’t let their relationship progress (or deteriorate) naturally in the show’s early seasons.



