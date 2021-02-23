Perseverance shows the image of the Martian surface.

After showing some video footage of the Perseverance rover’s triumphant landing on Mars last week, NASA has just released the first panoramic view of the red planet’s surface captured from the exploration vehicle’s cameras.

Altogether there are six separate photos that were edited side by side to compose an explorable panorama. The top of the images were made by the color navigation cameras, the Perseverance Navcams, which are on the rover’s remote sensing mast.

It is possible to see in the image the Jezero crater, where the $ 2.7 billion robot landed last Thursday (18), after a six and a half month journey from Earth. Although it is considered a region with irregular relief, the site was chosen because scientists believe that the immense geological depression was once filled with water and, therefore, a favorable place to search for evidence of ancient life.

Perseverance’s mission on Mars

According to NASA, the main objective of the Perseverance mission on Mars is astrobiology, the search for signs of ancient microbial life. “The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and previous climate, paving the way for future explorations of the red planet by humans, as well as being the first mission to collect and store Martian rocks and regoliths.”

With a total of 19 cameras on board, a record among its “colleagues”, Perseverance is undergoing a check-up of its systems and instruments that, as soon as completed, will allow the rover to test its first steps on the uneven surface of your new workplace.

Scientists are also looking forward to the debut of Ingenuity, a small long-legged drone that is attached to Perseverance’s belly, and is expected to soon become the first aircraft to fly on another planet.