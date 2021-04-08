Perseverance ‘put’ selfie next to Ingenuity on Mars

Perseverance robot has sent more than 20,000 photos of the red planet. This Wednesday (8), NASA released another ‘selfie’ taken by the rover. This time, the Ingenuity drone, which is due to fly its first test flight in the next few days, appears next.

62 photos were captured until reaching the final result. To get an idea, Ingenuity is located four meters away from the rover.

The images captured by the NASA robot are made with a Watson (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering). The camera is on the arm of Perseverance and was developed to take high-resolution photos of the texture of the rocks of the planet. The robot also has a circular lens on its “head”, which functions as a laser spectrometer used to analyze the composition of rocks. The silver rectangles on the “neck” are the Mastcam-Z lenses, which take 3D photos and record videos.

On Tuesday (6), NASA had already released a selfie of the robot, but it appears alone in the image.

Rainbow on Mars?

In addition to the selfies, the robot made a curious record last Sunday (04). The photos sent to NASA showed a kind of Martian rainbow. However, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) specialist Andrew Good came out to explain that the effect was nothing more than a reflection in the camera lens.