Permanently deleting your account won’t be like removing it

If you have wondered if you can permanently delete the WhatsApp account and above all it is what you want, the answer is yes and we will tell you how.

During the last days, despite the fact that WhatsApp has given an explanation regarding the terms and conditions that will apply if or if on February 8, many users have begun to look for new alternatives to the “green” application, but they are also interested in the way to permanently delete the account.

The distrust by WhatsApp about the information that can be shared with Facebook is such that users are now looking for messaging applications capable of guaranteeing the protection of personal data.

That is why the vast majority of users who have abandoned WhatsApp have turned to Telegram and Signal, which is why these applications have seen a significant increase in registrations in recent days.

Now, if you are one of the people who is already completely determined to leave WhatsApp, to permanently eliminate the messaging application, it is not enough to just delete the App from the device.

This is because the service offers us the option of permanently deleting the account. Now, take into account very seriously that once the process is done there is no going back.

“Deleting the WhatsApp account is an irreversible process,” the company warns.

If you have already decided to migrate your messaging to a more secure and reliable application. You do not agree with the new conditions of Facebook’s sister company, La Verdad Noticias, we will explain how to permanently delete your WhatsApp account.

Steps to delete your WhatsApp account

Open WhatsApp on your mobile device.

Enter the configuration menu

Enter the “Account” option.

Click on “Delete account”.

Enter your phone number.

Press “Remove account” again.

The next section is where you can specify the reasons for your abandonment and leave comments to help them improve. Continuing with the process:

Press “Remove account” again.

A warning message will appear that you will not be able to recover anything.

Click on “Remove account” one last time.

Once the above steps have been followed, your account will be completely deleted from WhatsApp. You will not only lose access to the application. Your message history (text and files) will also be erased; They will automatically remove you from all the groups you belonged to and you will have to say goodbye to the backup of your messages.

WhatsApp specifies that the data deletion process can take up to 90 days to complete. However, the above does not mean that during the mentioned period you can access or recover your account. By pressing the last time “Remove account” you will have left the application forever.