‘Permanent’ Vulnerability Found on Apple Devices

According to the Chinese Pangu Team team’s statement, the Secure Enclave Processor on Apple devices is hosting a permanent hardware vulnerability. Moreover, the open in this processor, which ensures the safety of the device, is considered permanent.

US technology giant Apple has signed great technologies in recent years to ensure the safety of the devices it offers to its users. One of these technologies of the company was the Secure Enclave Processor. This processor provided protection by encrypting sensitive data contained in the devices.

Last month, hackers claimed they found a deficit in Apple’s processor. Moreover, allegedly, this vulnerability was a permanent defect in the Secure Enclave processor. So Apple would never be able to bridge this gap. If the hackers’ claim was true, the data of users of iPhone, iPad and Mac and other devices were compromised.

What does this obvious mean?

According to the Chinese team Pangu Team, which develops jailbreak tools for the iOS operating system, this permanent open in Apple’s Secure Enclave Processor is able to crack the passwords of private security keys. So why is this deficit considered permanent and is said to never be corrected?

The only reason for the deficit in the Secure Enclave Processor to be considered permanent is that the deficit was detected on the hardware side, not on the software side. This is obviously available on most Apple devices currently on the market, as Apple cannot replace the hardware of purchased products later.

There is currently no detailed information about what hackers can do using this vulnerability. However, access to Security Enclave also means access to passwords that users set, their credit cards and much more sensitive data.

However, at this point, it is useful to relax you a little. In such hardware vulnerabilities, hackers often have to physically access the device in order to receive data from the device. So your device is not in the hands of a hacker unless you allow it. So it’s good to be a little careful about who you give your Apple device to.

Another known thing about the vulnerability is that this vulnerability is found on Apple devices carrying the A7 and A11 Bionic processors. Although Apple has closed this gap in its next Bionic processors, today there are millions of devices using A11 and older processors. We will only be able to see if this vulnerability does any harm to users in the coming months.



