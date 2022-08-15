Perhaps the price of Return to Monkey Island has Leaked from the Nintendo eShop List

When series creator Ron Gilbert announced in early April that he was working on a new Monkey Island game, many fans assumed that it was nothing more than an April Fool’s joke. However, in the days and weeks following the announcement, it soon became clear that “Return to Monkey Island” was anything but, but Gilbert partnered with publisher Devolver Digital to put the game in the hands of players at some point before the end of 2022. .

Since the game is only a few months away from release, those same fans are eagerly awaiting new news, and many assume that the official release date will be announced later this month when “Return to Monkey Island” appears at Gamescom. In the meantime, however, it looks like someone at Nintendo may have accidentally revealed another key piece of information about the upcoming game, and the recently added online store listing revealed the price of the game.

Those who enter “Return to Monkey Island” into the search bar in the Nintendo eShop will be shown a price of $24.99, although it is not yet possible to pre-order the game. Interestingly, this price is not displayed on the product page itself, which suggests that its inclusion on the search results page may well be unintentional. However, there is a good chance that this will turn out to be accurate, since the previous Thimbleweek Park game from Terrible Toybox was also launched at a budget price.

If the list turns out to be correct, Return to Monkey Island will be the cheapest complete Monkey Island game to date, and all of its predecessors cost significantly more at launch. In fact, the original game cost $49.99, despite the fact that it was released more than three decades ago, which is more than $110 adjusted for inflation. However, “Return to Monkey Island” may still prove too expensive for the protagonist of “Monkey Island” Guybrush Threepwood, who once remarked that “you should never pay more than 20 bucks for a computer game.”

As for what potential players can expect from “Return to Monkey Island,” Gilbert has kept his cards relatively close to his chest so far. Considering that many consider the Monkey Island series to be one of the most influential point-and-click franchises of all time, to say that expectations of the game among members of the adventure gaming community are quite high would be, perhaps, a bit of an exaggeration. understatement.

Return to Monkey Island will be released in 2022 on PC and Switch.