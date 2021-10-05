Performance Tests Of Far Cry 6 That Will Upset The Players Have Been Released!

Far Cry 6, which will meet the players on October 6, 2021, came to the fore with performance problems before it was released.

Far Cry 6, which has been developed by Ubisoft Toronto for about three years and will be the sixth main game of the series, meets the players this week.

The first performance tests have been published for Far Cry 6, which will also be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, after the broadcast and video embargo has been lifted. Initial results from the PC front do not look very encouraging.

Far Cry 6 has problems with single core performance

After the embargo of Far Cry 6 for publishers and performance analysts, tests with the game’s own benchmark tool began to come. However, the game has serious problems, especially in single-core performance.

The test using Intel i9 9900K, 16 GB 3600Mhz DDR4 RAM and Nvidia RTX 3080 shows that although the game uses only one core to the end, it hardly uses other cores.

As you can see from the video, Far Cry 6 has a serious bottleneck in the test performed on a very powerful system. Moreover, it was not possible to see 120 FPS even in resolutions and settings such as 1080p/Ultra and 1440p/Ultra, which the system is expected to handle easily.

Along with all this, the game also has problems using the processor and graphics card at full performance. In many moments of the game, it is stated that the processor usage is difficult to reach 40 percent and the graphics card usage reaches 60 percent at the most. There is no day one patch announced for the game yet. In this sense, Ubisoft may face serious criticism in the coming days.

So what do you think about the performance test of Far Cry 6? Could the problems affect the sales figures of the game? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments.