Performance of AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT revealed

A series of leaked tests revealed the performance of the RX 6700 XT video card, presented by the company in early March. According to the synthetic benchmarks, the component is approximately 30% more powerful than its predecessor, the RX 5700 XT, and, in some scenarios, also manages to beat the rival RTX 3070, produced by NVIDIA.

The tests published by Videocardz show the performance of the video card in 3DMark and also in the game Ashes of The Singularity. The game’s benchmark was run in Full HD resolutions, 1440p and also in 4K, with AMD’s new GPU being up to 36% in front of the previous model, as shown below:

Ashes of The Singularity [1080p]

Radeon RX 6700 XT: 9300 (126%)

Radeon RX 5700 XT: 7400 (100%)

Ashes of The Singularity [1440p]

Radeon RX 6700 XT: 8800 (133%)

Radeon RX 5700 XT: 6600 (100%)

Ashes of The Singularity [2160p]

Radeon RX 6700 XT: 7600 (136%)

Radeon RX 5700 XT: 5600 (100%)

Tests in 3DMark

Videocardz also published a series of GPU results in the 3DMark benchmark. The video card that was tested is the RX 6700 XT Nitro +, a customized version produced by Sapphire that brings higher frequencies from the factory.