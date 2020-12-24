Performance leaked of Intel Tiger Lake processors

AMD’s introduction of Ryzen processors led to a tough competition in the processor market. However, AMD, which was not satisfied with the desktop part, started to force Intel on the mobile side. But Intel hasn’t quit the competition. The performance of the leaked Tiger Lake i7-11370H and i5-11300H processors is especially impressive on the single-core side. So what are the features of Intel i7-11370H and i5-11300H processors?

Before Tiger Lake processors, the performance test of AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 5900HX on the mobile side was also leaked recently.

Features of Intel core Tiger Lake i7-11370H and i5-11300H processors revealed

@TUM_APISAK, known for its processor shares on Twitter, also leaked Intel’s new processors. While the Geekbench scores of the processors are leaking, Intel seems to implement a different strategy on Tiger Lake processors. In addition to the 6-core i7 processor that comes with the 8th generation, a 4-core i7 processor will be offered to users in the Tiger Lake series.

The most striking detail among the Intel core Tiger Lake i7-11370H and Intel i5-11300H features is that both processors are 4 cores and 8 threads. With a 3.30 GHz base and 4.80 GHz turbo frequency, the i7-11370H has a 12 MB L3 cache. Intel i5-11300H has a 3.10 GHz base and 4.40 GHz turbo frequency. The L3 cache size of this processor is 8 MB.

When we look at the Geekbench scores of the processors, it appears that Intel is doing well in a single core. The i7-11370H scored 1572 points in the single core test and 5065 points in the multi-core test. The i5-11300H scores 1440 points in the single core test and 4909 points in the multi-core test. Although their multi-core scores are low, these processors will be Intel’s entry-level processors for gaming computers.

Another remarkable feature among the Intel core i7-11370H and i5-10300H features, called H35, is that these processors come with 35W TDP. In addition to these processors, H series with 45W TDP will also come. In the H series, 6 and 8 core processors are expected.

AMD’s new flagship on the mobile side, Ryzen 9 5900HX, scored 1534 points in the single-core test. If we look at Intel’s new processors, we can say that the competition on the mobile side is about to get heated again in 2021.

While the i7-11370H and i5 11300H processors belonging to the H35 series are expected to be introduced at CES 2021, the high-end H processors are expected to be introduced in March.



