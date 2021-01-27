Perfect story for Daphne is revealed in the first installment

In Bridgerton, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is always exposed to peer pressure from her husband Simon (Regé Jean-Page), and it would be an interesting development if she took a proactive role in the lives of the villagers and defended them against classism.

Social discrimination prevails during Bridgerton’s first season. The most obvious example of this is when Lady Featherington takes Marina (Ruby Barker) to London’s slums to teach her a lesson.

Daphne also experiences this division firsthand when she marries Simon and visits the town fair, where she is assigned the coveted role of judging the fattest pig in Bridgerton.

She forgives them all, which unknowingly causes a rift between her and the rest of the villagers in Bridgerton. When she returns later with handmade gift baskets, no one will accept them.

A kind woman explains that by not choosing a pig, the farmers were unable to sell or profit from the livestock. Daphne is horrified and seeks to make amends, which may be an interesting avenue to explore further in the upcoming Bridgerton season.

By learning what Bridgerton villagers experience on a daily basis, Duchess Daphne will be able to better see and understand the divide between the haves and the have-nots. She maybe she can use her privilege to give the villagers more job opportunities.

Daphne is so estranged due to her status in Bridgerton season 1 that she doesn’t know how to heat milk in the kitchen, she horrifies the housekeeper, Mrs. Colson, when she is discovered picking up her own lavender.

She looks like she’s making an effort to connect with help and the locals, so it would make sense if she continued to do this in Bridgerton season 2. This time, however, she could vouch for her rights and speak out against the disparity they have.