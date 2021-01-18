Perfect for shooting games! iQOO 7 is updated

The iQOO 7, a Chinese smartphone that was introduced a few days ago, arrived with technical specifications worthy of a top of the line, including Snapdragon 888 chip, 120 Hz refresh rate screen and even 120 watt fast charging.

The initial set was already very good for those looking for a mobile phone for games, but an update recently released by the brand, the first to be made available for this specific model, ended up making it even more interesting.

This is because a special feature ended up being “unlocked” after installing OTA; the PD2049B_A_1.9.3 firmware raised the display sample rate (the response time between touch and action) to 1000 Hz – the highest value ever seen on a smartphone.

By way of comparison, until now the Xiaomi Mi 11 was one of the devices with the highest sampling, at 480 Hz, however, its rival is capable of recognizing touches up to 1000 times per second, offering remarkably higher accuracy.

This high rate will be perfect for more competitive games, especially shooting games, where a few measly seconds of response already make a big difference.

We are curious to know how rivals will respond to this very important change, after all, we are talking about a market saturated with options where each brand fights fiercely for the place in the consumers’ pockets.

The vivo iQOO 7 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives click here.