Perdidos creator opens his own development studio

The company of the also director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker opens a video game division.

Bad Robot, the company founded by director and producer J.J. Abrams, has opened an in-house video game studio. This is revealed by VentureBeat, which also confirms that the new branch of the division will be led by Michael Booth, an industry veteran who has worked at Valve as the creator of Left 4 Dead. He will act as general manager and will report to former Valve Anna Sweet, who also led the Oculus project and is CEO of Bad Robot Games.

The study, located in Santa Monica (California), will now have two different business lines: on the one hand, it will sign agreements to develop joint projects with other partners; On the other hand, it will also design its own games under the direction of Booth, who in addition to Valve has also worked at Blizzard Entertainment, Facebook and Electronic Arts.

Cooperative triple A video game

Sweet has confirmed that Michael Booth will take over the reins of a studio that will produce original video games for Bad Robot. The title, of which specific details are not yet known, will be a triple-A for PC and consoles, which will bring gamers and streaming audiences to enjoy a cooperative and cinematic product.

“I’ve always been a fan of the team,” Anna Sweet has said of Bad Robot. “Being able to join the project and think about how to harness her incredible creative talent is just an incredible opportunity,” she said. “For me, the worlds Bad Robot creates are very big and expansive. You can imagine how many different stories can unfold in those worlds, and not just the ones that appear in movies or on television. They aim to create video games that are not only fun to play, but also fun to watch.

J.J. Abrams has been executive producer of Lost or Westworld among many other series. Additionally, he has directed movies such as Super 8, the Star Treck reboot in theaters, or two of the films in the new Star Wars trilogy, The Force Awakens, and The Rise of Skywalker.



