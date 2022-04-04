Percy Jackson’s announcement about the roles of Percy, Grover and Annabeth will be released soon

Rick Riordan reports on the casting of the upcoming series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, saying that his main trio may be announced soon.

Author Rick Riordan reports that the cast of the upcoming TV adaptation of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will be announced soon. The bestselling series of the same name tells about the main character, Percy Jackson, a young demigod who embarks on an adventure to prevent the Titans from destroying the world in the 21st century. Back in 2020, Riordan announced that Disney would release a new live show that would premiere on its streaming platform, and that the first season would be dedicated to “The Lightning Thief.” The author also explained that he will be involved in the development of the series, sharing updates on his personal website along the way, most recently confirming that production of the Disney+ adaptation will begin in June in Vancouver, Canada.

Fans of the source material are probably familiar with the 20th Century Fox film adaptations, the first of which, “The Lightning Thief”, was released in 2010, and “Sea of Monsters” — three years later. Although both projects were successful at the box office, they were criticized for the general treatment of the original novels, and Riordan also expressed disappointment about the changes made to his stories. Fans, however, enjoyed the performances of Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson, and news of the upcoming series made many turn to social media to campaign for their participation, opening discussions around his casting. Riordan addressed some of the rumors, saying he had no idea if the actors from the Percy Jackson films would return for another role, but added that the point of the new series was to start all over again.

Now Riordan has shared another update on his website, this time writing that the series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is close to having three main characters, Percy, Grover and Annabeth. He also explains that he can’t reveal anything related to casting until all the necessary deals are closed. He goes on to say that they have started looking for other characters, but they are in the early stages of this process. Check out Riordan’s quote about when he thinks the cast announcement will be released below:

“Just a guess, I’d say we have at least another couple of weeks before we can announce anything, and when we announce the three main characters, we’ll probably announce them all at once (but that’s JUST my personal guess). )”.

Riordan’s participation in the upcoming film adaptation has excited fans who hope to see the best embodiment of his novels on the screen. Another past update from the author was the hiring of James Bobin as the director of the first episode. Among Bobin’s recent works are in the films Alice through the Looking Glass and Dora and the Lost Golden City, and Riordan said he knows the material well. The author also teased the design of some of the decorations, calling them beautiful and sharing that fans will be delighted.

Riordan’s documentation of the entire process involved in the creation of this series, and his excitement about it, should serve as additional proof to fans that the new adaptation is in safe hands. Filming should begin soon, and soon “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will go to Disney+. Fans can look forward to new news as it comes out and can keep up with Riordan as he continues to follow the progress of the show.