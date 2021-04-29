Percy Jackson: New Disney + Series is Looking For Lead Actor

Percy Jackson: The new Disney + series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is looking for an actor to bring the protagonist demigod to life. That was the information shared by Rick Riordan, author of the series of books that inspired the series and who is also acting as producer of the new project.

Riordan released the information on his Twitter profile, giving more information about the process of choosing Percy Jackson’s actor on his website:

“The casting process is in its early stages, which means that we have launched a call for agencies for an actor to play Percy Jackson.”

According to the producer, the series is looking for an actor who appears to be 12, the character’s initial age in the books. “The goal is to stay true to the original story and have the character of Percy aged 12 to 16 throughout the TV series,” said Riordan.

The note also reveals that the search is not focused on any specific ethnicity, and that the project aims to be diverse and inclusive.

“We are looking for the best person who can incorporate the character. As with all casting options, we will be following Disney policy, which says:

We are committed to a diverse and inclusive casting. For each role, qualified artists, regardless of disability, gender, race and ethnicity, age, color, nationality, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law ”.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians was a saga of books published between 2010 and 2013 and won two cinematographic adaptations made by Fox that failed before the public and the critics. The series does not have a streaming debut yet.