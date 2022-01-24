Perception Management in Bitcoin Price: Don’t Give In to Your Feelings

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin has been on the rise with the covid epidemic capturing the whole world. After fiat currencies and other investment instruments, Bitcoin managed to come to the fore in this period. With the increase in adoption, the price increase was inevitable. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,789 in November 2021. However, when the price fluctuates, undergoes corrections and seeks support, people’s perception shifts to the negative. What is the truth?

The Obscure Thing

Bitcoin, the flagship of the cryptocurrency market; corporate interest, whale movements, adoption, on-chain indicator, use cases, and above all, a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, as Satoshi Nakamoto put it. In this context, there is an algorithm and technology that comes before price. Bitcoin, the fruit of technology that has placed the concept of decentralization in many industries; It is pulled in different directions, as in every field, every structure, every instrument, every vehicle and every environment. The main thing is the manifest itself.

At levels where the Bitcoin price was $64,000, people showed much more interest in the asset and felt like missing the train. Rising prices caused phenomena to ignite the community, attracting the unconscious investor and, as a result, huge losses. Due to the nature of the market, bearish and bullish movements are quite normal.

Bitcoin Is Not Going Anywhere

It would be best to conduct research that analyzes the market dynamics instead of the technical indicator signals and the perception of the phenomenon that we have completely fallen, we are dead, we are finished. As the leader Bitcoin can stand on its feet today, it will stand in spite of snow, winter, cold, wind, blizzard and earthquakes 100 years later or in the future. It is a bitter truth that it will be close to impossible to win in the financial markets unless you learn to control your emotions.