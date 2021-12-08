People’s Choice Awards 2021: Marvel Leads Winners List

People’s Choice Awards: Last Tuesday (7), the People’s Choice Awards 2021 were held, one of the most famous awards in pop culture. With popular voting, the public chose the highlights of the year in the categories of television, cinema, music, reality show and more.
This year, Marvel’s series and films were the big standouts, with Loki winning the Best Series category and Black Widow the Best Film. Check out the full list!
Winners of the People’s Choice Awards 2021
series worth a marathon
Snake Kai
Loki
Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Round 6
ted lasso
The White Lotus
best series
Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
La Brea
Loki
Lucifer
shadow and bones
superman and lois
WandaVision
Best Sci-fi/Fantasy series
Loki
Lucifer
La Brea
Shadow and Bone
superman and lois
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
WandaVision
best comedy series
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Grown-ish
I never…
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
ted lasso
Upshaw family
young rock
Featured Actor in TV Series
Anthony Mackie, Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Tom Hiddleston, Loki