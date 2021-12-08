People’s Choice Awards 2021: Marvel Leads Winners List

People’s Choice Awards: Last Tuesday (7), the People’s Choice Awards 2021 were held, one of the most famous awards in pop culture. With popular voting, the public chose the highlights of the year in the categories of television, cinema, music, reality show and more.

This year, Marvel’s series and films were the big standouts, with Loki winning the Best Series category and Black Widow the Best Film. Check out the full list!

Winners of the People’s Choice Awards 2021

series worth a marathon

Snake Kai

Loki

Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Round 6

ted lasso

The White Lotus

best series

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

La Brea

Loki

Lucifer

shadow and bones

superman and lois

WandaVision

Best Sci-fi/Fantasy series

Loki

Lucifer

La Brea

Shadow and Bone

superman and lois

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

WandaVision

best comedy series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Grown-ish

I never…

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

ted lasso

Upshaw family

young rock

Featured Actor in TV Series

Anthony Mackie, Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Tom Hiddleston, Loki