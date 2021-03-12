How many people know your Netflix user login information? Or do you log into Netflix using someone else’s username and password? You may not be able to do this anytime soon.

The company is looking for ways to prevent its 200 million subscribers from sharing passwords. GammaWire said it is working on a feature that prevents people from accessing an account they don’t have access to. Netflix also released a statement saying that this feature is still in the testing phase, and they do this to make sure people are using only authorized Netflix accounts.

If Netflix notices that someone is trying to use an account without the account holder, they will be asked to verify ownership via an email code or text code. If that person does not verify within a certain period of time, they will not be able to access any Netflix content and are asked to create their own account. This test does not seem to be limited to any particular country.

If you share your Netflix password with your friends, you can bypass this security measure. The account holder can send you the code received via e-mail or telephone. However, this security verification step will delay the time you can access Netflix, and if it takes time for your friend to send you the required code, your nerve coefficient may increase.

There is another interesting point. Netflix’s terms of service state that streaming content “cannot be shared with anyone outside your home,” but it’s not entirely clear whether this means that everyone should live in the same physical house.

For example, what about parents whose children attend college? Can they still share passwords as part of a house? Netflix has some explanations to make and we expect this to be clarified in a short time.