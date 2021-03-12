People react to the viral video of Salt Bae feeding a woman in front of her boyfriend. Going to Salt Bae’s restaurant as a couple is knowing that a disaster will arise. This disaster often involves some pretty funny moments.
Last year, a video went viral at a Nusr-Et restaurant in Boston. This video featured footage of a woman twerking.
I NEED to know what happened before and after cos this video has me crying.
Why is saltbae just there recording? 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yh0VTUkfTV
— B.Roy 🇬🇭🐐🇨🇮 (@Blayofficial) September 28, 2020
On Friday, another video burst on social media where she feeds from Salt Bae in front of her boyfriend with a painful expression on his face throughout the entire video.
The internet found the video funny due to the guy’s reaction to his girlfriend being fed by Salt Bae.
i waited my whole life for this moment 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/5DAL6VKJnZ
— 👸🏽🥀🔥 (@YouAdoreeShay) March 12, 2021
pain pic.twitter.com/rhODr0C2UV
— NBA $NIPES🦍 (@hunchosnipes) March 12, 2021
"she really eating another mans meat in front me?" pic.twitter.com/HuxJ111Ejx
— babylon. (@broztitute) March 12, 2021