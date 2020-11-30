People Can Fly works on new AAA game from Square Enix

The creators of Outriders have a high-budget title in place, apparently planned for 2024. No confirmed platforms.

People Can Fly is working on an AAA video game with Square Enix. The Polish studio, independent after a period of several years within Epic Games, plans to put the title on sale around 2024. Although there are no confirmed platforms, the studio’s own website provides this information, via AllGamesDelta.

The parents of Gears of War: Judgment, Bulletstorm and the future Outriders have underway what will be their third great video game: “our exciting new project with Square Enix”, although more details have not transpired. With its eighteen year history, the team has always been closely linked to the Unreal Engine tool, Epic Games’ graphics engine, which they actively worked on for the past decade.

With more than 250 employees – data updated as of July 2020 – People Can Fly currently has three main studios and two start-ups outside its main offices in Warsaw: one in New York, one in Newcastle (United Kingdom) and another in Rzeszów (Poland). We do not know which team is handling the new project.

Beyond this new project: Outriders and the Take-Two Interactive commission

In addition to this new long-term project of which we do not have more details, People Can Fly is immersed in an action and adventure video game by Take-Two Interactive, a commission that we do not know much more about, only that it is led by PCF in their New York studio.

Of which we do have more information is from Outriders, which is finalizing its development with the aim of being published on February 2, 2021. We are facing a looter shooter for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, Google Stadia and PC with cross-play and free update for you to get hold of it on the old generation of consoles.

From MeriStation we were able to play Outriders after traveling directly to Warsaw, Poland, to test the title first hand.



