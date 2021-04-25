People Can Fly (Outriders) Acquires Phosphor Games; New Studio in Chicago

People Can Fly (Outriders): Those responsible for Outriders fund People Can Fly Chicago and expand their portfolio to more than 320 employees; focus on developing triple A games.The People Can Fly studio, creator of the recent Outriders, has officially confirmed the purchase of Phosphor Games (Horn, Hombre de Acero). The success achieved between both parties ended up at the People Can Fly Chicago foundation, the seventh Polish workshop around the world, designed to develop triple video games A. Sebastian Wojciechowski, CEO of the company, ensuring that the success “will make it easier” growth ”of PCF.

On the one hand, the CEO of Phosphor Games, Justin Corcoran has shown his satisfaction at seeing how the “a new chapter” comedy for the studio, emphasizing that his main objective is “to strengthen the presence of People Can Fly in the United States” how to assist the growth of the Polish company as a “global brand”.

Outriders, la nueva apuesta de People Can Fly

The expert studio in action video games, known for its work on genre names such as Gears of War: Judgment or Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, launched in the Outriders market only a month ago. An intense propose of action in a third person, with mechanics of looter shooter and some RPG elements, the campaign mode as main protagonist and an accentuated multiplayer approach.

In our analysis, we decided that Outriders generates “a synergy between the risk and the reward that encourages you to continue playing more bad, whatever arcade you need”, emphasizing that “offers direct and fun action for lovers of the shooters from it scream, those who imbue you in a constant straight without being able to release the finger from the cat. Likewise, we also mentioned the “line of technical problems” in which People Can Fly continues to work in corregirls.

Outriders are available on PC, Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Also, with the best techniques for the new generation versions.