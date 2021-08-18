People Can Fly is Not Receiving Royalties From Outriders

There is no doubt that Outriders attracted public attention and sold several copies around the globe. However, producer People Can Fly recently revealed that it is not receiving roaylties from Square Enix for its work on the project.

To get an idea of ​​the situation, the production team has no idea how many copies have been sold so far, and according to the contract made with Square Enix, the money should be transferred to the team that worked on the game as soon as the production, distribution and promotion costs were covered.

“We don’t have any information regarding Outriders sales. We estimate that something between 2 and 3 million copies were sold and we also imagine that this result would be enough to make the game profitable. If the distributor hasn’t passed on anything yet, that probably means Square Enix doesn’t think that’s the case. Not reaching these parameters makes us think that the distributor’s costs were higher than expected”, commented Sebastian Wojciechowski, President of People Can Fly Group.

Outriders was released on April 1st in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.