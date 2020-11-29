Penumbral lunar eclipse: learn how to observe

Next Monday (30), there will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. This means that the Moon will lose some of its brightness as it passes through the outer shadow of planet Earth, which is projected by the Sun.

It is worth mentioning that it is important not to confuse this type of lunar eclipse with the total and the partial. In a total lunar eclipse, the Earth passes exactly between the Sun and the Moon, obstructing the sunlight; already in a partial eclipse, the Moon passes through part of the Earth’s dark shadow, known as umbra.

How to observe the penumbral lunar eclipse

According to the North American Space Agency (NASA), the phenomenon could be followed in the Americas, Asia, Australia and the Pacific Ocean. However, climatic factors such as cloudy skies can interfere and hinder this task. In Brazil, anyone who wants to try to observe the event will need to wake up early, as it starts at 4:32 am (Brasília time).

As NASA warned that the penumbral lunar eclipse may not be noticeable without instrumentation, one tip is to use apps like Star Chart, Google Sky Map and Stellarium, as they help to find objects in the sky.



