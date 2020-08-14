Pentagon sets up new team for UFOs!

One of the most curious topics in human history, “Are aliens real?” We cannot find the exact answer to the question. Since the statements made by state officials from time to time cover the subject, we often cannot learn the facts. Pengaton decided to form a new task force to look for the answer to this question.

Pentagon is creating new task force to investigate UFOs!

Although the reality issue of UFOs is constantly being investigated and the result is thought to be, at least we, as citizens, do not know what has happened. We cannot know how accurate the conspiracy theories and UFO videos circulated on the internet so far. There are only a few videos that have been accepted by the Pentagon and we don’t know any more.

The Pentagon will establish a new department investigating UFOs. Two defense officials have revealed that the Pentagon has set up a new team to monitor US military aircraft and UFOs. “It will be officially announced in the next few days,” Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist said, according to officials who made the statement. formed the sentence.

According to Eric W. Davis, who advises on the Pentagon’s UFO program, UFOs are; they were extraterrestrial tools that were not made in this world. This statement was reported by Joe Rogan in the New York Times as “The Pentagon’s UFO units will not stand in the shadows and will make some information public.”



