Pennyworth: Exclusive Season Three Trailer Shows Title Change for DC HBO Series Max

The DC television series “Pennyworth” returns with a third season on HBO Max this October, and as IGN exclusively reports, the prequel show now boasts a new title: “Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler.”

The new title appears at the end of the show’s official season 3 trailer, which you can watch exclusively here via the player above or the insert below.

The series originates from Warner Bros. Television is based on DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows former British SAS soldier Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), who in 1960s London goes to work with billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Patz) years before they became Bruce Wayne’s parents.

The official synopsis of the plot of the third season, which will consist of ten episodes, reveals a new period of time and how everything has changed since the viewers last saw Alfred and the Waynes:

“The third season of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and the cultural revolution has changed the world for better or for worse, ushering in a new era of superheroes and supervillains.”

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman the Butler stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Magnonda.

The show’s executive producers are Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stevens.

The third season of the series “Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman the Butler” will debut in October this year on HBO Max under the title Max Original.