Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is canceled after season 1

The series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels was canceled by Showtime after a single season, according to a statement from the broadcaster published in Variety magazine recently. With that, the 1×10 episode, called “Day of the Dead”, aired on June 28, 2020, became the end of the series.

The statement said only: “Showtime has decided not to go ahead with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their excellent work on this project “.

Penny Dreadful series spin-off

The now extinct series was a derivative of the Penny Dreadful universe, series shown from 2014 to 2016 also on Showtime. However, while the original series was set in London in the Victorian era, City of Angels was adapted for Los Angeles in the 1930s.

With Natalie Dormer, Princess Margaery Tyrell of Game of Thrones ahead, the attraction received many positive reviews, but the public did not have much interest, which led to its cancellation. Even aired during the pandemic, the series received only 47% approval according to Rotten Tomatoes.



