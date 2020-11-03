Pendragon, analysis. Arthurian legends as never told

Camlann’s battle between King Arthur and his son Mordred, recounted in a highly narrative strategy game. “Whoever draws the sword from the rock will by right be King of all England.”

The Excalibur prophecy, as well as the legend of King Arthur, is one of the best known Celtic myths in Western culture. The story of this exemplary monarch, who represented the justice and protection of his country, has been represented in countless artistic works. Video games have been no exception, and we find multiple references to his figure in different titles, such as the invocation of The Knights of the Round Table in Final Fantasy VII or the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda. As for works entirely dedicated to the Arthurian cycle, we find King Arthur, an adaptation of the homonymous film by Clive Owen. Also, the Inkle studio brings us Pendragon, a roguelike narrative adventure available for Windows PC.

Inkle surprised us with Heaven’s Vault, an investigative adventure full of originality. With Pendragon, the British studio shows a creativity that gives a great personality to a strategy title whose plot is built according to the decisions we make in combat. And, although the proposal is attractive, the result is a game that shines for its narrative side, but with an unsatisfactory combat system.

Towards the Battle of Camlann

Who else, who less, knows King Arthur and some of the myths that surround him. The Knights of the Round Table, his wife Guinevere and his romance with Sir Lancelot, the wise Merlin, the mysterious sorceress Morgana … Pendragon is a celebration of the Arthurian cycle and its most prominent figures, but this time it reviews a not so well known episode like the legend of Excalibur. The course of our game will focus on the myth that put an end to the King’s life: the battle of Camlann, where the duel between Arthur and his son Mordred took place, in which both would perish.

However, and as you would expect from a traditional video game about King Arthur, we will not control him until the game phase. We will start our adventure with another character of our choice and we will start the journey to Camlann to assist the king. We will start with Queen Guinevere or Sir Lancelot, throughout the game we will meet new characters who will join our cast and with whom we can start a new adventure. In reality, the journey to Camlann will not last more than an hour, depending on the detours we take along the way, although the charm consists in seeing how each of the characters lives their own perspective on the legend. If we want to live the epic from all possible points of view, we will arrive at approximately 12 hours of play. Likewise, it is appreciated how Inkle has delved into each of the protagonists, taking the myths as a basis and adding very interesting nuances: we will meet Queen Guinevere beyond his infidelity or an individualistic Morgana but with a noble sense of justice.



