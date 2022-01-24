Peloton Complains About TV Series That Use Their Exercise Bikes

TV: The company that rents stationary bikes and other physical exercises Peloton complained on social media about the appearance of the brand in TV series. According to the company, the programs are giving a wrong image of the brand’s products.

In a matter of a few weeks, two characters suffered heart problems while practicing physical activities on the company’s equipment – which could lead the consumer to believe that the intense use of the bicycle was related to health problems.

Its make bad?

The first case took place at the end of 2021, with the premiere of And Just Like That… A New Chapter of Sex And The City on HBO Max. The character Mr. Big (Chris Noth), who was recurring in the original series, dies after having a heart attack while exercising.

According to Peloton, the brand provided the bicycle used in the episode and one of the instructors to act in the role, but it did not know that the use of the equipment would have this consequence.

The new case took place now in January 2022, with the premiere of the sixth season of Billions. In the chapter, the character Mike Wagner, played by David Costabile, also has a heart attack while riding a Peloton. He, however, recovered and even joked about the previous case, stating that he “wouldn’t go away like Mr. Big”.