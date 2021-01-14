Pele: released documentary trailer about former actor

On Thursday (14), Netflix released the first official teaser of the documentary Pelé. The exclusive production of the streaming service will narrate the rise of Edson Arantes do Nascimento as one of the greatest Athletes of the 20th Century.

The material covers the 12 years of the career of the only player to win three World Cups. Then, he shows how the young star of Santos Futebol Clube became a national hero in the Brazilian team’s campaign in 1970.

Watch Pele’s teaser:

According to the synopsis, the documentary features exclusive interviews with Pelé himself. As well, he presents rare images from archives of the player’s life outside the lawns and impressive plays made by the King of Football.

Another highlight is the testimonies of former Santos teammates and the Brazilian team. Zagallo, Amarildo, Jairzinho and Rivellino are some of the former players who comment on the life and career of the star of the 10 shirt.

Pelé opens on February 23, 2021 on Netflix. Directed by the duo Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn, the documentary is executive produced by filmmaker Kevin Macdonald – Oscar winner for One Day In September (1999).