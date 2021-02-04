Pele: Netflix documentary gets first trailer

Netflix released the trailer for the documentary Pelé. With testimonials from the King of Football himself and others who followed his journey in the sport, the video recalls the player’s main moments.

The documentary rescues the emergence of the King of Football, from his origins as a prodigy boy to the historic achievement of the 1970 World Cup. country, becoming a symbol of unity and hope during a turbulent era in Brazilian history.

In addition to Pelé, his brother Zoca, former players Pepe, Dorval and Jairzinho, musician Gilberto Gil, journalists Juca Kfouri and José Trajano and Zagallo, the coach of the Brazilian national team at the 1970 World Cup, also participate in the documentary.

Directed by Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn, and produced by Kevin Macdonald (Oscar winner for Best Documentary in Munich, 1972: One Day in September), Pelé debuts in the Netflix catalog on February 23, 2021.