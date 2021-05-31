Pelé Chooses His Historic Eleven: Maradona, Messi, Cristiano

Pelé chooses his all-time eleven as part of a FIFA 21 promotion. Take on the team of O Rei in the Squad Battle game mode for a limited time. FIFA 21 highlights the team selected by Pelé. Or Rei, as they call him in Brazil, builds his gala eleven in Ultimate Team. Be part of the Squad Battle Featured Team Promotion, available for a limited time.

Pelé’s squad battle squad in FIFA 21: all players

The selection includes two soccer legends from yesterday: Diego Armando Maradona and Carlos Alberto; Pelé has not been included in his team, despite starring in one of the best cards available in the game.

In the eleven we see two LaLiga players. On the one hand, Leo Messi; on the other, Sergio Ramos. The two emblems of the Spanish competition are part of a squad in which they are accompanied by faces such as Thiago Silva, Mbappé, Neymar Jr and Cristiano Ronaldo, among others.

Then we leave you with the team:

PT: Neuer, 96, Bayern Munich (TOTY)

CT: Thiago Silva, 86, Chelsea (TOTW)

CT: Sergio Ramos, 96, Real Madrid (TOTY)

RHP: Carlos Alberto, 94, Icon

CAM: Neymar Jr, 96, Paris Saint-Germain (TOTS)

CAM: Maradona, 98, Icon

EI: Son, 94, Tottenham Hotspur (TOTS)

ED: Salah, 96, Liverpool (TOTS)

ST: Mbappé, 97, Paris Saint-Germain (TOTS)

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo, 98, Piemonte Calcio (TOTS)

ST: Messi, 98, FC Barcelona (TOTS)

As for Ultimate Team news, we recently learned who the best LaLiga player is during the month of May, that is, the last four weeks of competition. Jan Oblak got hold of the statuette, which comes with his special letter. By clicking on this link you can find out all the requirements and solutions to your template creation challenges.

On the other hand, until next Wednesday, June 2, the players selected in the Team of the Week 35 will be available. Luis Suárez, Modric, Mané and more.